Mizoram CM flags surge in unregulated trade along Kaladan corridor

Aizawl, March 12: Chief Minister Lalduhoma today voiced serious concern over the growing volume of unregulated cross-border trade taking place at Zochachhuah in Lawngtlai district in south Mizoram along the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport (KMMTT) project corridor linking India and Myanmar.

Speaking in the State Legislative Assembly, Lalduhoma said that the situation has become all the more sensitive as the KMMTT project road beyond the border falls within Myanmar territory currently under the control of the rebel Arakan Army.

The Chief Minister told the House that the insurgent group has so far maintained cordial relations with the Mizoram Government as it is also keen on the early completion of the connectivity project, which is expected to link Lawngtlai town and Paletwa township in Myanmar’s Chin state.

However, Lalduhoma expressed concern over the surge in informal business activities across the border at Zochachhuah, involving a large number of traders from both Mizoram and Myanmar.

He said the trade taking place at present has no official recognition, and that the State Government has limited authority to intervene in the absence of a formal regulatory framework.

“Large quantities of goods from Aizawl and other parts of Mizoram are continuously being transported to the Myanmar border, resulting in the expansion of unofficial trading activities in the area,” the Chief Minister said. He cautioned that the situation could spiral out of control as the Myanmar Government has no administrative authority in the region.

Lalduhoma also voiced concern over the increasing number of people entering Lawngtlai district from Myanmar through the Zochachhuah entry point. He said that the State Government has already alerted the DC and SP of Lawngtlai district, as well as the Assam Rifles personnel guarding the border.

In addition, the Government has held consultations with civil society organisations in the district to assess the emerging challenges linked to cross-border movement and trade activities.

Highlighting the need for planning before the KMMTT project becomes fully operational, Lalduhoma said that the State Government has constituted an impact study team headed by ZPM legislator T Lalhlimpuia to examine the potential implications of the project.

The team has submitted an interim report and further steps, including measures to address the issue of unregulated border trade, will be taken once the final report is received, Lalduhoma said.