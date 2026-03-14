Mizoram CM clarifies Saipum land case, says Assam officials not involved

Aizawl, March 14: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma clarified in the State Legislative Assembly that the recent clearing of forest land within the jurisdiction of Saipum village along the Mizoram-Assam border was not carried out by officials of the Assam Police or Forest departments, but by members of the Bru community from a neighbouring village in Assam.

The Chief Minister made the statement on Thursday while informing the House about the situation that had triggered concern and tension along the inter-State border earlier this week.

According to Lalduhoma, the Mizoram Government received information regarding the alleged encroachment on Wednesday, following which the matter was immediately verified by the district authorities concerned.

Preliminary findings indicated that government officials from Assam were not involved in the clearing of forest land within Saipum village’s territory. Instead, the individuals responsible were identified as residents of Bandarkhal village in Assam’s Cachar district.

Quoting information obtained from the headman of Bandarkhal village, the Chief Minister said the forest area inside Saipum village land had been cleared by around 30 families belonging to the Bru community from the Assam village.

He further informed the Assembly that the clearing activities reportedly began between late January and early February this year.

Lalduhoma said that the headman of Bandarkhal village had also been advised not to take any further action regarding the matter, as such steps could potentially aggravate tensions in the sensitive border area.

The Mizoram Government has also taken up the matter with the authorities in Assam. Lalduhoma said that the SP of Cachar district had been informed about the incident and was requested to take appropriate measures to prevent any further escalation.

According to the Chief Minister, the Cachar SP assured that immediate action would be taken to address the situation and ensure that law and order is maintained.

PTI