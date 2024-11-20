Mizoram CM cautions against expecting substantial funds from 16th Finance Commission

Aizawl, Nov 20: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who also holds the Finance portfolio, on Tuesday presided over a high-level meeting here to fine-tune Mizoram's proposals for the 16th Finance Commission, with a focus on State-specific grants and financial strategies.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister cautioned against expecting substantial funds under State-specific grants, noting that the 16th Finance Commission was likely follow the same allocation patterns as the previous commissions did. “Departments must ensure their submissions are thoroughly justified, as not all projects will be accommodated,” he stated.

Finance Commissioner Vanlaldina Fanai outlined the agenda, stating, “Today's meeting is exclusively for officials. Broader discussions involving NGOs will follow soon.”

Key discussions revolved around pending proposals for State-specific grants and the agenda for the Finance Commission team's upcoming visit to Mizoram. Officials stressed the need to address gaps in project submissions and align plans with the State's financial priorities.

The Finance Commission, established under Article 280 of the Constitution, revises revenue-sharing frameworks between the Union and States every five years. The 15th Finance Commission's term ends on March 31, 2026, after which the 16th Finance Commission's recommendations will take effect.

The meeting was informed that during the 15th Finance Commission term, 42 per cent of Mizoram's revenue receipts were secured through grants-in-aid from the Government of India, with an additional 42 per cent derived from tax sharing. The remainder included nine per cent from own tax revenue and seven per cent from non-tax revenue.

Grants-in-aid were primarily allocated through Centrally Sponsored Schemes and Finance Commission grants, each accounting for 47 per cent of the total, with the remaining six per cent sourced through other grants. The 15th Finance Commission had set the State's tax share at 41 per cent.

During the current Finance Commission period, Mizoram secured 42 per cent of its revenue receipts through Central grants, another 42 per cent from tax-sharing, and the remaining 16 per cent from State-generated revenue, including tax and non-tax sources. Grants under Centrally Sponsored Schemes and Finance Commission allocations each contributed 47 per cent of the total Central funding, with an additional six per cent sourced from other grants.