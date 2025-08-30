Mizoram citizens’ forum objects to IAF land deal near state's lone Lengpui Airport

Aizawl, Aug 30: A citizens’ body under the banner of the Lengpui Airport Forum (LAP) has voiced concern over the sale of land adjacent to Mizoram’s lone airport to the Indian Air Force (IAF), warning that such a move could obstruct future expansion and modernisation of the State-owned facility.

Addressing reporters here on Friday, LAP leaders criticised the State Government for, what they described as, indifference towards the long-standing demand to hand over the Lengpui airport to the Airports Authority of India (AAI). They alleged that despite the Union Government showing strong interest in an AAI takeover, the State administration has failed to act on the matter.

According to documents obtained under the Right to Information Act, 2005, land measuring 50,09,400 square feet belonging to eight individuals was acquired by the Government and subsequently sold to the IAF at a cost of Rs 198.78 crore. The rate applied was Rs 185 per square foot under provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, LAP convenor Lalthuamliana said.

Retired IAF officer Wing Commander Joe Lalhmingliana argued that the land is likely intended for construction of blast pens to shelter military aircraft during conflict. “Such structures inside a civilian airport compromise the safety of passenger operations, as they pose risks during both takeoff and landing,” he said. Handing over the airport to the IAF would prioritise military needs over civilian aviation safety, effectively blocking future upgrades to the facility, he added.

The issue has already triggered strong opposition from political parties, major civil society groups, and student organisations, who have rallied against the proposal to hand over the State’s only airport to the Defence establishment. Delegations had earlier raised the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who reportedly assured Chief Minister Lalduhoma that discussions involving the State Government and the Civil Aviation Ministry would be held within six months. However, no such deliberations have taken place so far, the LAP leaders pointed out.

The forum has urged the Government to protect the civilian character of the Lengpui airport, cautioning that the State’s connectivity and economic growth could be jeopardised if the facility is militarised.





Correspondent