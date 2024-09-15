Mizoram braces fuel crisis: Tanker drivers suspend operations on damaged highways

Aizawl, Sept 15: The Mizoram Oil Tanker Driver Association (MOTDA) and the Petroleum Entrepreneurs’ and Transporters’ Union of Mizoram (PETUM) have announced a complete halt of oil tanker operations on National Highways 306 and 6, effective from tomorrow.

The decision stems from growing concerns over the highway's deteriorating condition, which, according to the organisations, has become dangerous for tanker transportation.

According to a statement released by the organisations, numerous tankers have already required repairs due to the poor road conditions, significantly raising transportation costs for petrol and diesel.

The situation has also led to several tankers being stranded on the highway, causing fuel shortages at petrol stations and forcing some to shut down.

The stretch of highway between Kawnpui and Sairang towns has been particularly affected, with MOTDA and PETUM highlighting that tanker operations will remain suspended until repairs are completed.

The suspension is aimed at ensuring the safety of vehicle drivers and the general public.

The impact of the highway’s condition extends beyond fuel shortages, as grocery stock points have reported shortages of various items due to trucks being stuck on the damaged roads.

Additionally, truckers have been reluctant to transport certain goods, citing the risk of damage during transit due to the poor state of the roads.

This situation echoes the fuel supply crisis experienced in May when damage to the rail track in Assam’s Lumding-Badarpur sector caused significant shortages in Mizoram.

At that time, petrol pumps across the state struggled to manage limited supplies.