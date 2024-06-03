Mizoram boy recognised as world's youngest paragliding pilot

Aizawl, Jun 3: An 11-year-old boy from Mizoram's Saitual District, Samuel Lalbiakhlua, was inducted into the International Book of Records as the youngest certified paragliding pilot.

Samuel, son of MS Dawngzela underwent paragliding training in Himachal Pradesh's Bir Billing, with his first flight on March 16. Furthermore, he also completed the five flights required to reach Pilot Level 2.

As per sources, Samuel was trained under the guidance Varte Zaithanmawii from the Mizoram Paragliding Association (MPGA) and other national-level instructors.

It may be mentioned that the International Book of Records is currently submitting applications to the Guinness Book of Records.



