Mizoram border on edge as over 4,000 flee Myanmar after Chin rebel clashes enter Day 3

Aizawl, July 9: Intense fighting between rival Chin groups in Myanmar’s Chin state continued for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, keeping the Mizoram border on the edge. Meanwhile, the number of refugees taking shelter in Champhai district has risen to over 4,400 since July 2, official sources stated.

Security concerns deepened along the Myanmar border as the Chin National Army (CNA) and the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF) continued their armed conflict near Leilet village, with no signs of de-escalation till Tuesday evening. Officials said the border town of Zokhawthar alone is sheltering 3,684 refugees from Khawmawi and Rihkhawdar, while 744 more have arrived at Saikhumphai, Vaphai and Farkawn villages from Leilet, Singai, Selawn, and Satawm.

However, local leaders from Vaphai indicated that the actual figure may be higher, as people continue to cross the border amidst the gunfight. “Clashes have not stopped since Sunday, and we believe over 800 people have entered through our area,” a village elder said.

The latest flashpoint has been the CNA’s seizure and torching of the CNDF’s ‘Camp Rihli’ near Leilet on Monday, a day after the CNA launched a counter-offensive following the CNDF’s capture of eight camps belonging to the Chinland Defence Force (CDF)-Hualngoram.

A local resident at Saikhumphai said both the CNA and the CNDF continue to receive reinforcements – the CNDF from Khawmawi and the CNA from Camp Victoria, the military base of the Chin National Front (CNF), located just across the border from Farkawn. “We cannot even go to our fields along the Tiau river to weed our crops. Bullets are still flying into our side,” he said.

The ongoing gunfight has also stalled rescue efforts. YMA volunteers have been unable to reach the Tiau river bank to recover the bodies of four CNDF cadres who drowned while attempting to swim across the swollen river on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The body of a woodcutter, who drowned near Zokhawthar while escaping the clashes, is still to be located.

Violence began on July 2 when the CNDF launched an offensive against the CDF-Hualngoram. After a week of fierce fighting, the CNDF overran all eight camps of its rival by Saturday evening, killing two CDF-Hualngoram fighters and injuring five others. Two CNDF cadres were also injured. The seven injured were evacuated to Zokhawthar for medical treatment, with one critically injured being referred to the Champhai District Hospital.

The CNA-led counter-offensive began on Sunday under the Chinland Council – a coalition that includes CDF-Hualngoram and 17 other groups. The CNA captured and razed the CNDF’s Camp Rihli on Monday.





By

Zodin Sanga