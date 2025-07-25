Mizoram BJP welcomes 80 new members, Beichhua highlights party vision

Aizawl, July 25: The Mizoram Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed 80 new members into its fold on Friday at the party office, Atal Bhavan.

State BJP President and MLA Dr. K. Beichhua presided over the induction ceremony and expressed pride in the party’s growing strength.

“We are pleased to welcome over 80 new members who have chosen to serve the nation through the BJP. Every member must remember that our guiding motto is ‘Nation First, Party Second, Self Last,’” he said.

Beichhua credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership as a key force behind the country’s progress. He said the BJP-led government works with a clear vision and integrity, ensuring respect for all communities and languages.

Urging Mizoram’s youth to actively participate in politics, he added, “If BJP forms the government, we can address issues like unemployment and fill vacancies in sectors like police and other departments fairly. Development is both our mission and our purpose. We are committed to uplifting the underprivileged and creating a future for our youth.”

Newly inducted members cited the BJP’s strong leadership, visible development, responsiveness to public concerns, and effective social security schemes as key reasons for joining the party. They expressed confidence that the BJP's development efforts are not just promises, but visible realities on the ground.











