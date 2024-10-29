Mizoram bans migratory bird hunting for two months, violators to face penalties

Aizawl, Oct 29: Aizawl district magistrate Lalhriatpuia issued a prohibitory order on Monday banning the hunting of birds and wildlife using catapults, guns, or air rifles during October and November.

Enacted under Section 163 (1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the order aims to safeguard wildlife, particularly migratory species that visit Mizoram.

The order noted that hunting has traditionally taken place in Mizoram during autumn and winter, a critical breeding season for many species. This longstanding practice has contributed significantly to the decline in the State's wildlife population.

"Wildlife killed during this period often includes migratory species like the 'Sialsir' (Amur Falcon, Falco amurensis), which travels from cold regions of the northern hemisphere to southern Africa to escape winter," the order highlighted, emphasising the need to protect such vulnerable species.

The district magistrate stated that the two-month ban is intended to ensure that migratory birds, including the Amur Falcon, can rest safely in Mizoram. Violators of the order will face penalties under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The Centre for Environment & Social Justice (CESJ), an Aizawl-based conservation group, recently appealed to district officials and civil society groups to safeguard the Amur Falcons during their migratory stopover.

These birds, which breed in Mongolia, China, and Russia, migrate to southern Africa to avoid harsh winters and typically rest in Mizoram and other Northeastern States from mid-October until late November.

Mizoram is home to approximately 670 bird species, a handful of which are migratory, while the majority are permanent residents.