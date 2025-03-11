Mizoram backs scraping of FMR, CM calls it ‘necessary’ amid smuggling spike

Aizawl, March 11: In a surprising shift from its earlier stance opposing the Centre's decision to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with Myanmar, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, on Monday, told the Assembly that the FMR has resulted in several adverse consequences, including a sharp rise in smuggling activities across the state.

Responding to questions during the Assembly's budget session, the Chief Minister said that the Centre’s decision to scrap the FMR was “necessary” and could potentially yield “positive outcomes.”

“While we value the freedom of movement, the central government’s decision in this regard is necessary and may lead to positive outcomes,” Lalduhoma said.

The Chief Minister also admitted that the state administration is carefully assessing the implications of the move. However, he maintained that the state government would continue to provide refuge to ethnic Mizos from Myanmar who fled following the 2021 military coup.

“We must take care of our brothers from Myanmar who have sought refuge in Mizoram following the 2021 military coup and provide humanitarian assistance. However, many of them are unwilling to return, even though their villages are visible just across the border," he said.

During the discussion, Lalduhoma also backed the Centre’s decision to re-impose the Protected Area Permit (PAP) system in Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland, despite the state government’s initial opposition to the move.

“While we had earlier opposed the re-imposition of the Protected Area Regime (PAR), we now understand the rationale behind it, given the prevailing security concerns,” he said.

The Chief Minister further revealed that individuals, including those from countries like the US and the UK, had reportedly crossed into Myanmar through Mizoram to provide arms training to insurgent groups.

He specifically cited the case of UK national Daniel Newey, who was arrested at Lengpui Airport on June 19, 2024, for carrying live ammunition.

Lalduhoma also mentioned that the recent unannounced one-day visit of the US Ambassador to India to Mizoram had taken the state government by surprise, further highlighting the region's growing sensitivity.

“The situation is complex. While we strive to protect our people and their freedom, we must also consider broader security implications,” he added.

Earlier on February 28, 2024, Mizoram became the first state among the three Northeastern states that share a border with Myanmar to pass a resolution in the Assembly against the Centre's move to scrap the FMR and fence the India-Myanmar border.