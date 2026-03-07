Mizoram assembly unanimously seeks CBI Probe into Lengpui land deal

Aizawl, March 7: The Mizoram Legislative Assembly unanimously adopted a private member’s resolution, urging the State Government to hand over the controversial Lengpui land acquisition deal to the CBI for a probe.

The resolution on Friday was moved by Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator R Lalthangliana and adopted with minor modifications in the wording as suggested by members of the Treasury bench after an extended discussion in the House.

Moving the resolution, Lalthangliana said the land acquisition related to the proposed Indian Air Force project in the Lengpui area has generated widespread public concern and suspicion in the State.

He alleged that the people of Mizoram have serious doubts about the manner in which the deal was carried out, particularly because a large sum of money was reportedly paid to an individual who originally did not own land in the area.

According to him, the developments surrounding the transaction have led to speculation that large sums of money might have changed hands, and that kickbacks could have been paid to politicians in power as well as influential officials in both the State and Central governments.

He informed the House that an amount exceeding Rs 117.90 crore was paid to Henry Lalremsanga Hlawnmual on July 25, 2025.

On the same date, a sum of more than Rs 32.41 crore was disbursed to Rohmingliana, who again received over Rs 37.58 crore on August 26, 2025 in connection with the acquisition of land.

Lalthangliana also expressed concern over the special power of attorney signed between Rohmingliana and Hlawnmual, alleging that the arrangement enabled backdoor dealings in the transaction.

He claimed that the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) Government had officially acknowledged and accepted the power of attorney arrangement.

The MNF legislator further referred to remarks made earlier by Chief Minister Lalduhoma in the Assembly on February 21, 2025, in which he had reportedly stated that the matter involved serious procedural irregularities and that the process had been kept in abeyance by his Government.

Lalthangliana said the Chief Minister had also indicated that certain individuals might have gained enormous financial benefits from the deal.

“However, the ZPM Government later fast-tracked the land acquisition process and disbursed the compensation amount within five months,” Lalthangliana said, raising questions about the sequence of events.

Responding during the discussion, Chief Minister Lalduhoma rejected the allegations against the present Government and instead blamed the previous MNF Government for completing the main procedures related to land acquisition.

He told the Assembly that most of the groundwork and procedural steps for the acquisition had already been carried out during the tenure of the former Government, and that the present administration merely completed the remaining formalities.