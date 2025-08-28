Mizoram Assembly clears Forest Act Amendment from 2025, Opposition cries foul

Aizawl, Aug 28: The Mizoram Legislative Assembly today adopted a resolution to extend the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023 (No. 15 of 2023) to the State with effect from 2025, following a motion introduced by Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Lalthansanga.

The resolution, passed after a debate, was framed in the context of Article 371G of the Constitution, which stipulates that no Act of Parliament relating to land ownership and transfer shall apply to Mizoram unless endorsed by the Assembly. It recalled that though the principal Forest Conservation Act, 1980 remains applicable in the State, the 2023 amendment requires adoption by a resolution.

The House acknowledged that the Assembly had, on August 22, 2023, rejected the amendment in order to safeguard the rights and interests of the Mizo people. However, it stated that adoption of the law was now necessary to accelerate key development initiatives, including security related infrastructure and strategic linear projects, as well as to facilitate reconnaissance, exploration and leasing of forest land within defined guidelines.

The official resolution concluded: "Now therefore, this House resolves that the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023 (No. 15 of 2023) stands applied to the whole of Mizoram with effect from 2025."

The debate, however, did not pass off without an uproar. Opposition members accused the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Chief Minister Lalduhoma of a "volte-face" for reversing their earlier opposition to the amendment. Opposition leader Lalchhandama Ralte said, "Lalduhoma then vehemently opposed the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023, and supported the MNF Government's resolution against it."

In response, the Chief Minister maintained that the circumstances had changed. He argued that the adoption of the amendment was now crucial so that development work could proceed without being delayed by additional forest and environmental clearances.