Mizoram-Assam ministerial talks unlikely before March 31, official meeting expected

Aizawl, Feb 26: The much-anticipated ministerial-level talks between Mizoram and Assam over the vexed boundary dispute, initially scheduled before March 31, are likely to be postponed. Meanwhile, discussions at the official level may take place in the last week of March, a senior Mizoram Home Department official said today.

Mizoram Home Secretary Vanlalmawia stated that the state government received an official communication from Assam on Monday, proposing that bureaucratic-level talks be conducted in Guwahati towards the end of March. Mizoram will review the proposal and respond after a decision is made. If accepted, the meeting will be scheduled after the conclusion of the ongoing Budget Session on March 20.

According to Vanlalmawia, Mizoram had earlier insisted that officials from both states should first deliberate on the agenda and framework for the fifth round of the ministerial talks, which were originally set to be held in Guwahati. The idea was to finalise modalities and settle critical aspects in advance to ensure a meaningful discussion when ministers meet. However, repeated attempts by Mizoram to initiate official-level talks went unanswered until Assam's latest response.

A joint statement issued after the last ministerial-level talks in Aizawl on August 9, 2024, affirmed that both states had committed to maintaining peace and preventing any untoward incidents along the disputed border. It was also agreed that the next round of talks should take place before January 31, 2025. However, due to prolonged silence on the part of Assam with regard to Mizoram's requests for preparatory discussions, the ministerial dialogue is currently facing delays.

The last round of negotiations was held at the State Guest House here, where the Mizoram delegation was led by Home Minister K. Sapdanga, and the Assam side was represented by Border Protection and Development Minister of the neighbouring State, Atul Bora. Both sides had then reaffirmed their willingness to continue talks to resolve the long-standing dispute.

The territorial conflict between Mizoram and Assam is rooted in two colonial-era demarcations—one drawn in 1875 and another in 1933. Mizoram asserts that the 509-square-mile Inner Line Reserved Forest (ILRF), notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1873, rightfully falls within its borders. Assam, however, considers the 1933 Survey of India map as its constitutional boundary.

Over the years, large portions of the ILRF have come under Assam's jurisdiction, while parts of the land marked by the 1933 demarcation now fall within Mizoram. The absence of an officially marked boundary on the ground has contributed to the ongoing row.

Although the two states have struggled to find a lasting solution, sporadic clashes along the border have underscored the urgency of the issue. A major flashpoint occurred on July 26, 2021, when police forces from both states exchanged gunfire near Vairengte town on Mizoram's border, leading to the death of five Assam Police personnel. The incident prompted the first round of ministerial-level talks in Aizawl in August that year, paving the way for continued negotiations.





By

Zodin Sanga