Mizoram: Assam businessman shot in Aizawl; one held

Aizawl, June 13: A shocking incident unfolded in Mizoram where one person opened fire within the vicinity of Dawrpui locality, near Aizawl Mosque, causing injury to a non-local shopkeeper.

According to the initial investigation, the police confirmed that Lalnunsanga (32), a resident of Armed Veng South locality, had an altercation with a non-mizo shopkeeper, Hayder Ali (30), of Kadaigul, Karimganj, currently residing in Dawrpui locality. Lalnunsanga then shot Hayder Ali with a 0.22 pistol, causing an injury to the right foot.

Lalnunsanga was arrested, and the local made 0.22 pistol, loaded with two 0.22 live rounds, was seized from his possession. He stated that the said gun was given to him by one Muanpuia of Manipur for repair.

According to the police, the accused, who seems to be a drug addict, is being subjected to sustained interrogation, and his backward and forward links are being investigated. Swabbing of the hands of the accused for the presence of gun powder is also done.

Further, Civil Hospital Aizawl, where the victim was evacuated for treatment, has been requisitioned to furnish an injury report in respect of the victim, and the same is being awaited. A case under appropriate sections of law is being registered in this regard.