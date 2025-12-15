Mizoram, Assam agree to work together to boost tourism

Aizawl, Dec 15: Mizoram Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on Sunday met his Assam counterpart Ranjeet Kumar Dass in Guwahati, with the two sides agreeing to work together to promote tourism and to sign a formal cooperation agreement at the earliest convenient time.

Hmar highlighted the recent increase in tourist footfall to Mizoram, noting that a majority of visitors come from Assam. Stressing the need for closer coordination with the neighbouring state to further strengthen tourism, he said deeper engagement with Assam would yield tangible benefits. Dass welcomed the proposal and discussed it immediately with officials.

"Mizoram is not a different state for us. In the past, we were one state," Dass said, adding that people from Assam are keen to visit Mizoram. With improved rail connectivity, he said, the number of visitors from Assam is expected to rise further.

Hmar said that while Mizoram is a small state with a limited population, efforts are under way to position it as a preferred tourist destination. He underlined the importance of strong partnerships, adding that collaboration with neighbouring states, rather than distant ones, would be more effective in advancing tourism.

The Mizoram Tourism Minister also requested that images and video visuals promoting Mizoram be showcased during major tourism events organised by Assam. Dass assured him that the request would be accommodated. Also present at the meeting, Kumar Padmapani Bora, Managing Director of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), said workshops could be organised in Guwahati for Mizoram-based tour operators. He added that ATDC remains open to extending support to Mizoram for tourism promotion initiatives through institutional collaboration.

