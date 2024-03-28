Mizoram: All 6 MP candidates passed scrutiny

Aizawl, Mar 28: Six candidates nominated for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mizoram Parliamentary Constituency passed the scrutiny on Thursday.

Congress candidate Lalbiakzama, ZPM candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, BJP candidate Vanlalhmuaka and MNF candidate and sitting Rajya Sabha MP K. Vanlalvena passed the scrutiny test.

The Returning Officer Nazuk Kumar and General Observer Dr. Nipun Vinayak were present during the test.

Furthermore, Mizoram People’s Conference candidate Rita Malsawmi and Independent candidate Lalhriatrenga Chhangte were also present during the scrutiny test.