Mizoram Additional CEO attributes low voter turnout to multiple factors

Aizawl, April 20: Although there were no irregularities or untoward incidents reported in Mizoram during the Lok Sabha election process, the Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Dr. H. Lianzela, said that the voter turnout stands at 56.68%.

However, the final figures will be determined after the scrutiny of Form 17A and other documents, which is expected to be completed by today.

Lianzela expressed his gratitude to voters from all sections of society and the entire election machinery for their dedication and participation in the election process. Regarding the low voter turnout, the additional CEO cited several factors:

Firstly, voters were not enthusiastic, as there were no big political agendas and issues for the parliamentary election in a small state like Mizoram.

Secondly, there was no strategic mobilisation of voters by the political parties and their candidates. Moreover, the voters working and studying outside the state find no compelling circumstances to come back and spend their hard-earned money to exercise their franchise.

Lianzela stated that urban apathy was clearly visible in Aizawl district, which has the lowest record of voter turnout among the 11 districts in the state. He further explained that national politics hardly make any inroads into the day-to-day lives of people in a remote state like Mizoram, which has resulted in a depoliticized environment during the parliamentary election.

“Unless voting is made compulsory under the Constitution and an online voting system becomes a reality, a high percentage of voter turnout cannot be expected,” Lianzela concluded.

Furthermore, Lianzela said that he is of the view that the electoral rolls are not that relevant and effective enough to check duplicate voters, and rules pertaining to electoral revision and its related laws call for amendments to make the electoral rolls error-free.