Mizoram: 3 All India Radio Aizawl employees convicted of corruption

Aizawl, Feb 6: The Aizawl District Court Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) in Mizoram, Dr HTC Lalrinchhana on Monday convicted a former and 2 current employees of All India Radio (AIR), Aizawl.

Those who were convicted of corruption have been identified as Zosangzuala S/o Lalzuia (L), Chanmari, who retired as Assistant Station Director has been sentenced to four years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 6 lakhs; Lalnunziri W/o Samuel Z. Hrangate, Tuikhuahtlang, Aizawl, who is currently a Programme Executive, has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 6 lakhs; and Judy H. Lalmuanpuii D/o H. Zaliana, Khatla South, Aizawl, who is an LDC (clerical cadre), has been sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 6 lakhs.

On Friday, the three had been convicted of misappropriating funds through cheques amounting to Rs. 2,60,444 for hiring 20 fictitious Casual Production Assistants and Rs. 6,08,916 for hiring 30 fictitious music artists.

The misappropriation of funds from January to June 2012 was detected by the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI), which was investigating a plethora of corruption cases on All India Radio in some parts of the country.

Dr HTC Lalrinchhana concluded that the convicted persons committed criminal conspiracy by committing criminal breach of trust, cheating by personation, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of an amount, forgery, using a forged document as genuine, and criminal misconduct.

Court officials also stated to The Assam Tribune that Lalnunziri and Judy H. Lalmuanpuii had applied for bail, and the hearing will be on February 6 before the Aizawl District Court Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act); while Zosangzuala will have to apply for a bail at Gauhati High Court.