Mizo youths’ poor performance in recruitment exams a serious concern, says CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Oct 11: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday voiced concern over the declining performance of educated Mizo youths in competitive examinations and government recruitment tests, urging students to pursue excellence with greater dedication.

Expressing disappointment, Lalduhoma said that an increasing number of Mizo candidates have been unable to clear recruitment exams, including those for state government jobs.

He also noted with regret that only a small number of local youths had applied for the recent mass recruitment rally conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF), calling it a worrying trend that needs immediate attention.

"It is a serious concern that the Mizos students fail to clear exams and get jobs even under the state government. This shows and teaches us that we should work harder and put more effort," Lalduhoma said while addressing the general conference of Mizo Students' Union (MSU) in Hnahthial town on Friday.

He urged the students to look for entrepreneurship besides government jobs.

Lalduhoma encouraged the students to enroll more and more in Central-government-run schools like Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), among others.

He said that a budgetary provision will be made in the next fiscal to facilitate educational study tour for students.

Lalduhoma also announced that the state government will now float advertisements for any direct recruitment under the state government.

Any candidate selected through such recruitments will also have a chance to be regularised, he said.

He further said that 2,087 job vacancies have so far been granted to be filled in the present Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government through direct recruitment.









PTI