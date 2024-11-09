Mizo Students' Union president held in connection to kidnapping & extortion

Aizawl, Nov 9: The Mizoram Police arrested Samuel Zoramthanpuia, the President of the Mizo Students’ Union (MSU), on Friday for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and extortion of a non-local employee of M/S Satnam Global Infraproject Ltd., a company operating under the Mizoram Power & Electricity Department, in Aizawl’s Zuangtui area.

Initially, Samuel was detained by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday morning on charges of cheating and misappropriating funds from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, under IPC sections 420 and 403.

Later, Aizawl Police Station detained him in connection with the alleged abduction and extortion of Bhanu Shankar Rabidas, an employee of M/S Satnam Global Infraproject Ltd. who is a resident of Aizawl’s Tuikuahtlang area.

Samuel was booked on September 19, 2024 under Section 127(2)/127(7)/140(2)/3(5)/309(5) of the BNS after an FIR was submitted to the Aizawl Police Station by Bhanu Shankar Rabidas.

According to the FIR filed on September 19, 2024, Rabidas reported that while shopping at Tuikual locality around 9:20 AM that day, a man approached him, asking about his employer. After Rabidas revealed he worked for M/S Satnam Global Infraproject Ltd., he was taken to the MSU office at Tuikual, where Samuel instructed him to call his manager.

After Rabidas contacted his company, the Electrical Supervisor, Jitendra Kumar Yadav, and sub-contractor Atikur Rahaman Khan arrived at the MSU office. Samuel allegedly demanded Rs. 2 lakhs from the Electrical Supervisor. When they were unable to provide the money, the three employees were detained in the MSU office placement cell for seven hours.

Rabidas further stated in the FIR that around 10 MSU members were present, threatening the men that they would not be released unless the Rs. 2 lakhs were paid. The Mizoram Police rescued the employees at 5 PM.

Samuel Zoramthanpuia was eventually remanded to judicial custody and transferred to Central Jail, Tanhril, Aizawl.