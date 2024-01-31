Mizo student body submits FIR over viral video of Manipur scholar of Mizoram University 

Aizawl, Jan 31: The Mizo Zirlai Pawl- the largest students’ apex body in the state- had submitted a First Information Report (FIR) to Vaivakawn Police Station in connection to the viral video of Teresa Ningthoujam, a Ph.D scholar at Mizoram University who was seen talking to members of Arambai Tenggol in regards to her donation of funds to buy ammunitions to annihilate Kuki community in Manipur.

The MZP had also submitted a request to the Registrar, Mizoram University for cancelling the research programme of Teresa Ningthoujam.

In this connection, the five associations under Mizoram University viz., Mizoram University Students' Council (MZUSC), Mizoram University Research Scholars' Association (MURSA), Mizoram University Alumni Association (MIZUAA), Mizoram University Teachers' Associations (MIZUTA), Mizoram University Non- Teaching Employees' Association (MUNTSA) had unanimously published a joint statement on the event of the research scholar from MZU being involved in collecting and handing over of funds to the Arambai Tenggol.

The statement highlighted that the joint body have taken steps to maintain peace and harmony among the different communities and ethnic groups in Mizoram University, since the beginning of violence inside Manipur University campus on 3rd of May, 2023 by issuing a joint press statement on the 4th of May, 2023 and organizing a peace gathering on 27th July, 2023 inside Mizoram University campus.

The statement added that despite their best efforts, they are deeply aggrieved to learn that Ms. Teresa Ningthoujam, Ph.D Scholar, Department of HAMP, Mizoram University was seen involved in giving donations to the Arambai Tenggol on social media, thereby threatening the peaceful co-existence of different tribal ethnic groups inside Mizoram University campus.

The Associations strongly condemn such an unethical act by a student of a higher educational institution that may instigate unwanted communal tension inside the university campus and call that such unwanted incidence does not reoccur. They also stated that they shall strive to continue to ensure peace in Mizoram University campus and appeal that it also prevails in all educational institutions across the Nation.

Meanwhile, the Students’ Union of Manipur University also issued a statement where it has observed an attempt to jeopardize the academic path of a Meitei student, Teresa Ningthoujam. The demand for the termination of her Ph.D. program at Mizoram University alleges her involvement in collecting funds for bullets supposedly intended to harm Kuki people in Manipur.

MUSU highlights numerous reports and evidence of Kuki community students in Manipur University engaging in activities ranging from spreading false rumours of Meitei people raping Kuki women on campus to being involved in gunfights, possessing sophisticated weapons, fundraising for armed militancy, and publishing writings based on false propaganda and fabricated history.

Contrary to these allegations, MUSU emphasises its commitment to maintaining peace, respecting human life, and upholding academic excellence at Manipur University. Despite the gravity of the accusations, MUSU has refrained from taking harsh measures against individuals, aiming to preserve the institution's values, read the statement.

The statement further added, “Last but not the least Manipur University Students' union would like to draw the attention of all stakeholders especially those who are in academic pursuits including Mizo Zirlai Pawl and the authority of Mizoram University to refrain from such irrational acts targetting academic institutions.

Such an act is intolerable as places like academic institutions should not be touched. Following the demand of MZP if the Mizoram University Authority successively happens to terminate the Ph.D. programme of Teresa Ningthoujam from Mizoram University, Manipur University Students' Union vitally rings the harness bell for the adjacent consequences which could possibly far more severe than expectations.”