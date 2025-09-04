Mizo National Front nominates former Minister R Lalthangliana for Dampa bye-election

Aizawl, Sept 4: The Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) has fielded former minister and senior vice president of the party, Dr R Lalthangliana (69), as its candidate for the Dampa by-election.

The bypoll, necessiated due to the death of sitting MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21, carries significant weight for the MNF. Having won 10 seats in the 40-member House during the 2023 Assembly elections, the party risks losing its recognition to hold the post of Leader of Opposition if it fails to retain the Dampa seat. A loss will reduce the MNF’s strength further, depriving its legislature party leader of the required number to claim the post.

For the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), the contest will be spearheaded by 46-year-old Vanlalsailova, a well-known gospel singer and preacher. Though new to electoral politics, he came close to victory in 2023, losing to Lalrintluanga Sailo by only 292 votes. His re-entry into the fray has raised expectations of a close contest.

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee and the State BJP are yet to name their candidates, while the People’s Conference is still weighing its options on whether to field a candidate at all.

Observers said that the electoral battle is shaping up primarily as a direct contest between the MNF and the ZPM, both of whom have strong stakes in the outcome. For the MNF, victory is crucial to maintaining its political leverage inside the Assembly, while for the ZPM, success will further consolidate its position as the ruling party.





