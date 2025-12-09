Mizo farm exports get boost as MIZOFED, NCEL seal 3-year MoU

Aizawl, Dec 9: The Mizoram State Cooperative Marketing & Consumers’ Federation Limited (MIZOFED) and the National Co-operative Exports Limited (NCEL) on Monday signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at opening export channels for the State’s agricultural and allied products.

The MoU was signed by MIZOFED MD Lalhruaituanga and NCEL MD Unupom Kausik in the presence of senior officials of the Cooperation Department. The Cooperation Minister attended the event.

Under the MoU, both sides will work together to identify commodities suitable for export, develop direct market linkages for cooperatives in Mizoram, and support procurement and marketing of export-ready products.

The agreement also covers participation in trade fairs, technical guidance, certification support and efforts to strengthen the entire value chain.

Officials said the partnership is expected to benefit major products such as ginger, turmeric, hill broom and chillies, which have established demand outside the State.

By connecting Mizo farmers and cooperatives to NCEL’s national and international networks, the government hopes to secure better prices and reduce dependence on middlemen.

NCEL will assist in improving production practices, post-harvest management and processing so that Mizoram’s commodities meet export-grade quality and packaging standards.

The arrangement is also expected to help build a stable market for growers, encourage sustainable farming and create opportunities for branding Mizoram-grown produce.

The programme began with an address by Registrar of Cooperative Societies John LT Sanga, who highlighted the importance of the collaboration for the State’s cooperative sector. The Commissioner of Cooperation also spoke on the need to strengthen linkages between Mizoram’s farmers and national-level marketing agencies.

3 BRO projects inaugurated: Mizoram’s border connectivity received a significant boost as three major infrastructure projects executed under the Border Roads Organisation’s (BRO) Project Pushpak were inaugurated as part of a nationwide rollout of 125 new BRO works on Sunday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated all 125 projects through a virtual ceremony held in Ladakh on December 7 and dedicated them to the nation.

The 3 projects, executed under Chief Engineer Rajeev Dua, are expected to significantly benefit the southern districts by improving access to many remote villages, supporting socio-economic development, and linking Mizoram more effectively with frontier areas near the international boundary.