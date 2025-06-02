Missing Indore tourist’s body found in Sohra gorge; brother confirms identity

Guwahati, June 2: The body of Raja Raghuvanshi, part of the missing tourist couple from Indore, was recovered on Monday morning from a deep gorge near Weisawdong falls in Sohra.

Reportedly, his brother positively identified the body, confirming the grim discovery.

The severely decomposed body was reportedly located using drone surveillance near the Riat Arliang parking lot at Weisawdong and was recovered from a deep gorge by rescue teams.

A senior police official said a magistrate was assigned to conduct the investigation. The search for the missing wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, is ongoing.

Raja and Sonam had arrived in Meghalaya on May 22 to visit the famed Double Decker Root Bridge in Nongriat.

The couple, who had engaged a local guide, checked out from their homestay in Nongriat early on May 23 but never completed their return journey to Mawlakhiat village, where they had parked their rented scooty.

Despite heavy tourist footfall in the area, there were no confirmed sightings of the couple after their departure from Nongriat.

On the evening of May 24, the Sordar of Sohrarim reported an abandoned scooty traced to the couple, prompting relatives to file an FIR.

Since then, extensive search and rescue operations involving three teams, K9 units, drones from NESAC, and special operations personnel have been underway across the difficult terrain encompassing Nongriat, Pyndemdkhar, Mawlakhiat, Mawsahew, Wahkaliar, and Weisawdong.

Authorities and family members are awaiting further developments as the search operation presses on in the challenging landscape.