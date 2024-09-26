Miss India Finalist from Manipur vows to highlight state’s crisis on national stage

Imphal, Sept 26: The finalist of Femina Miss India Manipur Chanchui Khayi, who will represent the state in the grand finale of the coveted event, said that she will use the platform to bring attention to the issues the state is facing.

"I will seize the opportunity to highlight the ongoing Manipur issues on a national stage," she said. The grand finale of Femina Miss India is scheduled for October 16 in Mumbai.

During her homecoming event held at Noble Hall, Hotel Classic Grande on Wednesday, Khayi highlighted that participating in the finale would provide a crucial opportunity to draw attention to the ongoing crisis in Manipur, which has persisted for over 16 months.

“I will not only be representing one community of Manipur but all communities of the state. I will carry the stories of the victims from this violence-torn region who deserve to be heard,” she affirmed.

Representatives from the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) urged Khayi to convey the message of the people of Manipur, who have been suffering for more than a year. The public hopes she will champion the cause of the indigenous people of Manipur on a national platform.

The event was attended by members of ANSAM, the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), the Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), and others, all of whom extended their best wishes for her success.

Chanchui, who hails from Tuinem village in Ukhrul district, is the youngest of two sisters and holds a postgraduate degree in performing arts, specializing in drama and theatre.

Before reaching the finale of Femina Miss India, she has already amassed an impressive array of accolades, including the Sushma Swaraj Award for Distinguished Women Achievers, being crowned Miss Spring 2019 at the State Level Shirui Lily Festival, winning the K-Pop India contest in 2020 in the solo singing category, and securing a position among the top three winners of the 19th Sunsilk Mega Miss North East in 2023.