Miscreants vandalise EVMs in Wapung village & Bataw Lakadong of EJH; repolling tomorrow

Shillong, Feb 21: A total of four polling booths saw a halt in voting during the council elections in Meghalaya on Friday.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were damaged in Polling Station Bataw A and Polling Station Bataw B under 29- Bataw Lakadong District Council Constituency.

Additionally, voting at two polling stations in Wapung Skur, East Jaintia Hills, was halted after miscreants, numbering around 20-30, entered and destroyed the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in both the polling stations and fled.

According to officials after polling began at 7 am people continued to cast their ballot smoothly. However, at around 11.30 the miscreants forcibly entered the Wapung Skur, a polling station and damaged the EVM.

By the time information was received about the incident and security forces rushed in, the miscreants went to another polling station Wapung Skur B and damaged the EVM.













Polling station in Wapung Skur vandalised (AT Photo)

Due to the vandalism, voting was stopped and authorities said the polls are likely to be conducted tomorrow.

“As such, under Rule 143B (1) of the Assam and Meghalaya Autonomous District (Constitution of District Councils) Rules, 1951 (as amended) the Governor is pleased to declare Re-Poll in the above mentioned 4 (four) Polling Stations in the above mentioned 2 (two) District Council Constituencies in East Jaintia Hills District,” an official notification read.

“The re-poll will take place on the 22nd of February, 2025 from 7.00 AM to 4.00 PM,” said Cyril Diengdoh, Commissioner and Secretary District Council Affairs department.