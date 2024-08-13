Miscreants break into Mawjymbuin caves, perform puja, vandalise site

Guwahati, August 13: An unidentified group of miscreants reportedly broke into the Mawjymbuin caves in Mawsynram, Meghalaya, during the intervening night of Sunday.

They performed an unauthorized puja and allegedly vandalised the gates of the cave, which houses an ancient shivling, emerging reports informed, on Monday.

This incident comes on the heels of an ongoing legal dispute between the Hindu Yatra Pilgrimage (HYP), a registered society, and the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong, a local governing body.

The Meghalaya High Court, which is mediating the conflict, had recently ordered both parties to reach an amicable solution.

The court has scheduled August 14 as the date to settle the case.

The controversy began in June when the HYP sought a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong to conduct their annual pilgrimage to the shivling in August, aligning with the holy Hindu month of Shravana.

Although the Dorbar Shnong initially granted the NOC, it later withdrew its consent, sparking outrage among Hindu groups.

The HYP claimed they learned of the withdrawal only after it was reported in the media.

The Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong's decision has led to widespread discontent among Hindu communities, with tensions spilling over into neighbouring Assam.

The Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP) in Assam warned of potential actions in response to the refusal, while other Hindu groups threatened to block roads leading to Meghalaya in protest.

Meghalaya's Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh, addressed the issue, stating that the Mawjymbuin caves are a tourist spot, and allowing a particular community to conduct religious activities there could negatively impact tourism.

Meanwhile, pressure groups in Meghalaya have emphasised the importance of preserving the caves in their natural form.

As the court's decision looms, the situation remains tense, with both sides awaiting the outcome.

The Mawjymbuin shivling, an ancient and revered structure, continues to be a focal point of devotion for Hindus, drawing pilgrims annually since 2011.