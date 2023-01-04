Miscreants attack Biplab Deb's ancestral home, several detained

Agartala, Jan 4: A group of miscreants purportedly backed by opposition CPI(M) allegedly attacked the ancestral home of former CM Biplab Kumar Deb located at Jamjuri village under Gomati District of Tripura late on Tuesday night.

According to locals, some people were busy in arrangements of his father Hirudhan Deb's annual rites. A lot of people were present at the moment when a gang of miscreants launched an unprovoked attack on the house.

A number of motorcycles and cars parked at the location were also vandalised.

A press statement issued by Deb's office said that CPIM MLA Ratan Bhowmik had addressed the party workers at the same location. After the party meeting the unprecedented incident took place.

Speaking on the issue, Jitendra Kaushik, a resident of Delhi who had arrived here to participate in the religious rituals said that a mob of people attacked his car when he was heading towards Deb's home to oversee the arrangements.

"I am a practicing lawyer in the Supreme Court. I have been sent by our Gurudev to oversee the arrangements. Suddenly a frenzied group of Muslim people attacked us. They were shouting that only CPIM will return in power", said Kaushik.

CPIM State Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury has debunked the allegations and said no CPIM worker was involved in the attacks. He further alleged that it was the BJP backed miscreants who had attacked the local CPIM party office causing severe damage.

A statement released by Gomati District Police said one person has been arrested in connection with the incident and seven persons have been detained for interrogation.

The police said that adequate security arrangements had been put in place to defuse the tension. They have also rejected the allegations of communal clashes.