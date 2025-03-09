Miscreants among protesters fired upon security forces in Kangpokpi: Manipur Police

Imphal, March 9: A day after violent clashes erupted in Kangpokpi district, leaving one dead and 43 injured, including 17 security personnel, the Manipur Police revealed that armed miscreants among the protestors had opened fire on security forces, triggering retaliation.

In a statement the Manipur Police Control Room confirmed that apart from heavy stone pelting and the use of catapults, security personnel also faced gunfire from the protesting mob.

"...there were incidents of firing from amongst the protestors towards the security forces, in which the security forces retaliated," the statement read, adding that the forces exercised "tremendous restraint" and used "minimal force" to control the situation.

During the skirmish, 16 protestors sustained injuries, and one succumbed to gunshot wounds. Two security vehicles were also set ablaze by the protestors, the police said.

The statement also dismissed claims made by the Kuki Zo Council and the Kuki Students' Organisation in their March 8 press releases, which alleged that security forces were escorting the protestors. The police termed the allegations as "totally baseless and false".

The violence stems from protest against the Centre’s decision to grant free movement of citizens in the state from March 8.

On March 7, the government announced a bus service operated by Manipur State Transport (MST) to facilitate public movement. On Saturday, several MST buses, along with LPG trucks and oil tankers, successfully plied along the Imphal-Bishnupur-Churachandpur and Churachandpur-Bishnupur-Imphal routes without any obstruction.

However, tensions flared when an MST bus travelling on the Imphal-Kangpokpi-Senapati route came under attack at Gamgiphai in Kangpokpi district.

Protestors reportedly pelted the bus with stones, forcing security forces to intervene using tear gas and “minimal force” to disperse the crowd.

Further disruptions were reported along various stretches of National Highways, where large groups of protestors, including women and children, attempted to immobilise the movement of security convoys and vehicles by felling trees, placing boulders, and burning tyres.

Currently, the situation remains tense as security forces maintain heightened vigil to prevent further escalation and ensure the movement of essential goods along key supply routes.