Minor injured as BSF, locals clash during anti-smuggling operation in Tripura's Sepahijala

Agartala, Jan 7: A 17-year-old boy sustained injuries during a clash between Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and locals in Rahimpur village, located in the Sepahijala district of Tripura, recently.

The injured, identified as Shafiul Islam, was reportedly shot with rubber bullets fired by the BSF personnel. He was later transferred to Tripura Medical College in Agartala for advanced treatment.

The altercation occurred during an anti-smuggling operation aimed at curbing cross-border trafficking, sparking tensions between the BSF and the local community of the area.

According to BSF sources, the security personnel had to resort to force to disperse a large mob that had gathered in an attempt to assist smugglers.

The BSF claimed that their actions were a necessary response to escalating aggression from the crowd, which reportedly included stone-pelting and physical confrontations.

However, locals have strongly disputed this account. They alleged that the confrontation was initiated by two BSF soldiers stationed at the Ashabari Border Outpost, who were reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Local sources said that the incident occurred during a religious gathering in the Rahimpur area, attended by hundreds of people from the Muslim community.

Eyewitnesses stated that, without provocation, the BSF personnel allegedly launched an attack on the innocent people at the gathering, vandalising shops and damaging parked motorcycles.

Paritosh Sutradhar, a local shop owner, had his property damaged in the process. The BSF soldiers then allegedly entered the home of one Dhan Miah, assaulting him and injuring his daughter, Nasiam Akhter, when she attempted to intervene.

Kalamchoura police station officials swiftly responded to the situation and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, locals have voiced concerns about the increasing frequency of such alleged abuses by BSF personnel in the area, claiming that this is becoming a regular occurrence.

In response, the BSF has categorically denied the allegations, asserting that the confrontation was part of an ongoing anti-smuggling operation. The BSF issued a statement refuting the claims, calling them “baseless” and aimed at tarnishing the reputation of its personnel.

The statement described Rahimpur as a hotspot for cross-border smuggling activities and claimed that the individual allegedly injured, Eman Hossain, was involved in smuggling operations and had actively participated in stone-pelting and assaulting BSF personnel.

The BSF further condemned the spreading of “false narratives” that, according to them, could embolden criminal elements and undermine the morale of security forces.