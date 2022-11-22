Tripura: Minor girl raped in hostel, accused staff arrested

Agartala, Nov 22: Tripura Police arrested one Udai Ram Reang, a staff of St. Peter's school hostel for purportedly raping a 14-years-old minor inmate of the same hostel. Reportedly, the minor girl was raped for the last ten days within the premises of the hostel.

A case was registered with Kanchanpur police station on Monday. "The victim's family had alleged in their complaint that the accused sexually assaulted their daughter in the premises of the hostel and he had committed the crime on multiple occasions", said a police source.

A specific complaint was registered under IPC sections 376 (2), 506 and relevant sections of the Protection of Chidren of Sexual Offences act. "The accused would be produced before the Court soon," a police source said.