Minor girl from Assam stuck in Arunachal reunited with parents

Itanagar, Aug 24: A minor girl from neighbouring Assam’s from Biswanath district, who was stranded at Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district for over a year, has been reunited with her parents.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson Racho Buda and members Buru Tamin, Tilling Yam and Kago Sambyo personally accompanied the minor girl from Ziro and travelled down to Biswanath district in Assam on Wednesday and handed her over back to her parents.

The girl had been sheltered at a Child Care Institute at Ziro for more than one year, officials informed.