Minor earthquake jolts Meghalaya; tremors felt in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 8: A low-density earthquake of 3.8 magnitude struck Meghalaya on Friday morning around 8.46 am.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the quake was Shillong in Meghalaya with a depth of 14 km.

Meanwhile, minor tremors of the quake were felt in parts of Guwahati in Assam.

Taking to their official handle, NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 08-12-2023, 08:46:56 IST, Lat: 25.47 & Long: 91.75, Depth: 14 Km , Location: 18km SW of Shillong, Meghalaya, India”

