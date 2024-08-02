Minor dispute ensues over land scam on Assam-Meghalaya border

Shillong, Aug 2: A minor dispute ensued today after Meghalaya residents went to Barapthar village in Ri-Bhoi district to enquire about a person who allegedly sold a plot of land, which is considered an area of difference between Meghalaya and Assam.

The incident caused some unease but was “amicably resolved,” Ri-Bhoi Superintendent of Police Jagpal Singh Dhanoa said.



According to the SP, Meghalaya residents went to Barapathar village and enquired about one person, Md Nur Islam, a resident of that village.



Islam allegedly sold a plot of land to another person in the disputed area, Dhanoa said.



“The plot is located in an area of differences between Meghalaya and Assam,” the SP informed.



According to a person who claims to be the "real owner" of the plot, Islam has been selling land belonging to Meghalaya.



He claimed to have land records that prove that much of the area under Barapathar village belongs to Meghalaya.



The other person who bought the plot of land (about half kotha) allegedly by paying Rs. 10 lakh to Islam now wants a solution as he feels he has been duped.



The seller from Assam also promised an electricity connection from the Assam electricity board, but has failed to do so even now. The buyer said he was duped by Islam by fraudulently selling Meghalaya land.



Meanwhile, Dhanoa said when residents of both sides converged, the police received input, rushed to the spot, and diffused the crisis.



“On being intervened by police, the crowd dispersed from the spot, and they were told to submit their grievances in writing to the appropriate authorities,” Dhanoa added.

