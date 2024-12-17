Minor abducted & gang raped, five arrested in South Tripura district

Agartala, Dec. 17: A local court in South Tripura on Monday sent five persons to police remand for their alleged involvement in the rape of a minor girl, a police official has said.

The incident occurred on Saturday and within a short notice the police were able to detain the accused persons because of its prompt action.

The arrested persons are identified as Shaktiyya Reang (18), Nivas Tripura (19), Subhash Reang (19), Lakshmidhan Tripura (18) and Jiban Tripura (21). According to police, one of the accused persons abducted the minor girl and she was taken to an isolated location followed by which she was gang raped.

A case was registered with the Man Pathar police outpost under the jurisdiction of Santirbazar police station in South Tripura district.

The minor girl's family lodged a written complaint against the five accused at the Manpathar outpost on Saturday.

“The complaint states that one of the accused abducted the minor from her home and took her to a rubber plantation in the remote area of Paikhola. There, the five accused allegedly raped the minor throughout the night. The next morning, the victim returned home and narrated her ordeal to her mother,” OC Manpathar Police Station Jayanta Das said.

As soon as the report was lodged, a manhunt was initiated across the subdivision under the leadership of OC Santirbazar police station Ashutosh Sharma.

Within 24 hours, the police were able to arrest all the prime accused persons involved in the case.

The police also informed that charges were invoked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Tripura has registered a number of cases of atrocities against minor girl children in the past few months.