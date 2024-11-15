Ministry of Home Affairs bans Meghalaya’s HNLC for 5 years

Shillong, Nov. 15: The Central Government on Thursday banned the militant outfit, Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), for five years for the latter's continued involvement in violence and secessionist activities.

The notification 'proscribing' the outfit will be valid till November 15, 2029.

The Union Home Ministry, in a notification, banned the outfit due to its involvement in violent activities such as declaring its objectives to secede areas in Meghalaya which are inhabited by Khasi and Jaintia tribes, planting of explosives, extortions, and intimidation of civilian population for extortion of funds for the organisation.

The HNLC has also been involved in 48 criminal activities from November, 2019 to June 30, 2024.

Further, the outfit has also maintained links with other insurgent groups in the Northeast.

"The Government of Meghalaya has also recommended for declaration of the HNLC as an unlawful association under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967)... the Central Government is also of the opinion that the aforesaid activities of the HNLC are detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India," the notification stated.

Further, the notification added that if the activities of the HNLC are not curbed immediately and controlled, the HNLC may regroup and rearm itself, expand its cadres, procure sophisticated weapons, cause loss of lives of civilians and security forces and properties, and thereby accelerate its anti-national activities.

Significantly, the Central and State governments initiated peace talks with the HNLC last year. However, the talks got derailed as the outfit demanded general amnesty for its leaders to sit for the dialogue, which the Central and State governments refused to accept.

Notably, 73 of its cadres of its cadres were arrested and 3 had surrendered in the last 5 years.

- Staff Correspondent