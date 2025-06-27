Minister Rakkam Sangma calls poor school conditions 'normal' in Meghalaya, cites 15 years of neglect

Shillong, June 27: Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam Sangma has sparked public concern after calling the condition of dilapidated government schools in the state “normal,” attributing the situation to over a decade of neglect prior to the current government’s tenure.

Sangma stated that said many government schools across Meghalaya have long operated without basic infrastructure such as proper classrooms or roofs. “It’s normal... this is nothing new. There are plenty more such schools that were neglected for 10 to 15 years,” Sangma stated candidly.

He emphasised that only after the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) government took charge were efforts initiated to rebuild or renovate such institutions.

Citing an example from his constituency in South Garo Hills, he said, “The Siju Songmong Government Lower Primary School didn’t even have a structure. We’ve now built a temporary one with CGI sheets while constructing a new building.”

Meghalaya has nearly 12,000 schools spread across 13 categories. About 3,000 are government-run, while the rest operate privately, often with government aid under categories such as deficit, adhoc, and grant-in-aid.

The Minister also noted that the government has restricted permissions for new private schools that lack minimum infrastructure and is working to ensure existing institutions are upgraded to meet basic standards.

Meanwhile, Samgar Sangma, President of the Centre for Environment Protection and Rural Development, criticised what he called a serious disconnect between ground realities and official claims.

“While the ministry talks about digitisation and smart classrooms, schools are literally crumbling. How can you install a smart board when the roof leaks and walls collapse in the rain?” he questioned.

The episode has renewed calls for urgent infrastructure upgrades in Meghalaya’s education sector, with many urging the government to prioritise safety and functionality over optics.

- By Raju Das