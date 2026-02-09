Militants in NE turn to drones, satellite tech, prompting security strategy rethink

GUWAHATI, Feb 9: Northeast militant groups are acquiring sophisticated gadgets, including drones for surveillance and logistical support, besides advanced communication devices, prompting security agencies to rethink their defence strategy.

A Naga outfit has recently procured two surveillance drones, two quad copter drones, two hexacopter drones, drone jammer, besides bombs and other accessories. They were reportedly procured from Kachin rebels who had got them from China.

“Some more groups are also reported to have procured drones, but as of now they are being used for surveillance purpose,” a source said.

Manipur police had earlier confirmed that Kuki militants were using weaponized drones to drop bombs. A Kuki militant was held near Guwahati with drone equipment in the recent past.

Sources also said that a Naga rebel group is also using Starlink for communication in the border areas.

A Starlink satellite internet device was seized was seized by security forces in Manipur a year back. It reportedly belonged to the PLA.

“One Naga faction is also currently using Starlink for communication. Probably, they are getting satellite link in the Myanmar border areas,” the source said. This outfit has a working relationship with the ULFA(I), and the possibility of the Assam group using the facility is not ruled out.

After identifying violations, SpaceX had last year disabled over 2,500 Starlink devices being used by cyber scam syndicates operating in a lawless corner of Myanmar, following international pressure. But those disconnections were on the Myanmar-Thailand border. In conflict-ridden Myanmar, Starlink’s satellite internet bypasses government-imposed internet blackouts, becoming a lifeline for opposition groups, humanitarian aid, and the media.

Starlink has not yet been launched in India as it awaits regulatory approvals from New Delhi.

Aware of the developments, the India Army had recently conducted a counter-drone capsule at Tinsukia. The capsule focused on strengthening joint preparation and coordinated planning against emerging drone-based threats.

The training was conducted by the Red Shield Gunners, with active participation from personnel of Assam Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

“The capsule aimed at enhancing awareness, response mechanisms and coordination among participating agencies to address the evolving challenges posed by the misuse of drones. Practical demonstrations and structured interactions formed part of the training, enabling participants to develop a common understanding of procedures and response protocols,” defence sources said.

Union Secretary (Border Management) Rajendra Kumar during his recent visit to the Indo-Myanmar border areas had advocated for rapid integration of modern monitoring techniques, specifically the deployment of drones and advances sensor systems to ensure a robust and smart border management framework.







