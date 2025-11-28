Militants fire on Assam Rifles patrol in Tengnoupal near Myanmar border

Guwahati/Imphal, Nov 28: An Assam Rifles patrol team came under fire from unidentified militants on Friday in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, a defence spokesperson said.

The troops “immediately retaliated with control and caution,” keeping civilian safety in mind, he stated. The incident occurred near the Myanmar border, a zone known for militant movement.

“Operations are underway, and additional forces have been deployed,” the spokesperson added. There was no immediate confirmation of casualties.

Manipur shares a 398-km unfenced border with Myanmar, making the region vulnerable to militant infiltration, movement of inimical elements, and large-scale drug smuggling.

Meanwhile, security forces in separate joint operations arrested six people, including five militants of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), for allegedly extorting money in Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

Police said the active KCP cadres had been extorting from the public, contractors, government employees, petrol pumps, private schools, and government colleges across the Imphal valley. Among them, Khulem Robindro Singh (36) was reportedly involved in recruiting youths for the outfit.

In a separate operation, security forces arrested Yumnam Chandra Singh (42), alias Baby, from Kontha Ahallup Makha Leikai in Imphal East. Two high-power 36 HE grenades, a mobile phone, and an Aadhaar card were seized from his residence.

Security forces continue extensive crackdowns on militant networks, with search operations and area-domination drives intensified in fringe, mixed-population, and vulnerable pockets across the state.

With inputs from news agencies