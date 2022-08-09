Militant groups attack Assam Rifle troops across Indo-Myanmar border

Guwahati, Aug 9: An incident of firing took place on Assam Rifles by militant groups in the general area of Tirap Changlang across the Indo-Myanmar Border in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

The attack occurred in the wee hours when the Assam Rifles troops were undertaking enhanced patrolling activities in view of heightened vigil for the forthcoming 75th Independence Day celebrations across the border area.

It is suspected that two militant groups, United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and the Yung Aung faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-KYA) are involved in the shoot out and this has occurred after the militant groups called for a boycott of the Independence day celebrations in the region.

According to Lt Col A S Walia, PRO (Defence), Tezpur, in the heavy exchange of firing one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) sustained minor injury in hand. However, no other injury or damage has been reported.

He further stated that, the Assam Rifles will continue to enhance their surveillance owing to keep a check on such incidents in the area ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.





