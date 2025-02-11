Militant crackdown continues in Manipur; 9 more held in 24 hrs, total touches 25 in 5 days

Imphal, Feb 11: In a continuing offensive against insurgency and extortion, Manipur Police has apprehended nine more militants in separate operations across districts within the past 24 hours.

According to a statement released by the state police on Monday, the apprehended militants belong to various proscribed outfits and were arrested from Imphal West and Tengnoupal districts.

These arrests are part of the state’s broader crackdown on insurgent networks and extortion activities.

On Monday, security personnel detained two militants from the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) in the Rupmahal Tank area of Imphal West.

The duo was allegedly engaged in extortion activities in the region. Police also seized two mobile phones, a two-wheeler, and a side bag from their possession.

In another operation on Sunday, security forces arrested two militants affiliated with the United National Liberation Front (Koireng) and PREPAK from boundary pillar 85 in Tengnoupal district.

A separate operation on the same day led to the arrest of five members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) group from the L Minou ridgeline in Tengnoupal.

The security forces recovered a cache of weapons, including one LMG rifle, one SLR rifle, two INSAS rifles, and an AK-47 rifle, along with 14 magazines, ammunition, and other items.

Meanwhile, in Churachandpur district’s Kawnpui area, police nabbed an individual on charges of weapons trafficking.

The suspect was found in possession of a Colt 7.65mm auto pistol, a 9mm country-made pistol, three magazines, and 16 rounds of assorted ammunition.

With these latest arrests, the total number of insurgents apprehended by Manipur Police has climbed to 25 in the past five days.

Earlier, police officials had announced the arrest of three more cadres belonging to two banned outfits over the weekend.

Two of them, identified as K. Ronaldo Singh (23) and S. Ngouba (30), were linked to the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-Pambei) and another insurgent, Ningthoujam Khamba (52) from the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Khamba was arrested in Kangjabi Leirak Machin for reportedly extorting shopkeepers and tenants in Nagamapal and Uripok.

On February 5, security forces detained four more militants linked to banned groups, while two days earlier, nine insurgents from different factions, including KCP (City Meitei), Kangleipak Communist Party (MC), and UPPK, were also taken into custody.

While security forces remain on high alert, the police have asked the citizens to be vigilant and not to believe in rumours and be aware of "false videos". If they come across any such information, they have been requested to inform the police on this number - 9233533822.