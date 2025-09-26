Militant arrested, arms cache recovered in separate security operations in Manipur

Imphal, Sept 26: Security forces have arrested a militant and recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition during separate operations in Manipur, police confirmed on Friday.

The arrested militant, identified as 37-year-old Md Tajuddin Shah, was apprehended from Khurai Chairen Thong in Imphal East district on Thursday. Shah was reportedly an active member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) outfit.

In a separate operation, forces unearthed a significant stockpile of arms and equipment belonging to the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The recovery comes days after the arrest of the prime accused in the September 19 ambush on Assam Rifles personnel at Nambol Sabal Leikai in Bishnupur district, which left two soldiers dead and five others injured.

During Thursday’s operation in the foothills of Salungpham Mamang Leikai in Thoubal district, security personnel seized a 7.62mm self-loading rifle with magazine, a carbine with magazine, three other rifles including two single-bore types, a locally-made explosive, two Chinese hand grenades, and assorted live rounds.

Additional items recovered included communication equipment, protective gear and PLA insignias: two handheld radio sets, ten bulletproof jackets, 40 camouflage trousers, 32 camouflage shirts, 17 caps, 13 pairs of boots, one helmet, six magazine pouches, 21 belts, a backpack, and PLA badges and name plates.

Police stated that investigations are ongoing into both cases to ascertain wider links and potential future threats in the state.