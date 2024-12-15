Migrant workers targeted in Kakching, gunfight in Thoubal

Imphal, Dec 15: Manipur witnessed two tragic incidents on Saturday as two teenage migrant workers from Bihar were shot dead in Kakching district, while a suspected militant was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Thoubal district. Investigations are underway.

The victims, identified as Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dasharat Kumar (17) from Rajwahi village in Bihar's Gopalganj district, were construction workers residing in a rented accommodation in the Meitei-dominated Kakching area. Police stated that the perpetrators behind the shooting are yet to be identified.

In a separate incident, an 19-year-old suspected militant of the proscribed PREPAK (Pro) outfit was killed, and six others were arrested during an encounter with a Manipur Police commando team in Salungpham, Thoubal district, on Saturday. The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. near Salungpham High School during a combing operation targeting armed elements in the area.

The minor, identified as Laishram Priyam, sustained a gunshot wound and succumbed to his injuries at Raj Medicity Hospital in Imphal. Police recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition including an INSAS rifle, an SLR, a .303 rifle, an Amogh carbine, magazines, and live rounds, as well as a four-wheeler used by the group.

The arrested individuals, all cadres of PREPAK (Pro), have been identified, and further investigation is underway. The deceased's body has been sent to JNIMS morgue for post-mortem. a suspected militant was killed and six others were apprehended during a gunfight with security forces in Thoubal district the same day. Acting on a tip-off, security personnel attempted to intercept a car in Salungpham. The occupants of the vehicle opened fire, prompting a brief exchange of gunfire.

Investigations into both incidents are underway.