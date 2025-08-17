Midnight cloudburst batters Arunachal’s Angrim, roads cut off, tourists stranded

Sadiya, August 17: Angrim village in the Dambuen circle was jolted out of its quiet late on Saturday night when a sudden cloudburst struck around 11:30 pm.

While no casualties among residents or livestock have been reported, the storm wreaked extensive damage to public infrastructure and crops.

Roads were left choked with debris, the local community hall sustained major structural damage, and standing crops were flattened. Water supply lines were also disrupted, worsening the hardship for villagers.





Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak rushed to Angrim on Sunday morning to take stock of the situation.

Accompanied by a team of officials, the DC assessed the destruction and handed over immediate relief to village leaders, Goan Bura Shri Lechey Molo and Ateko Molo.

He urged the Border Roads Organization (BRO) to expedite clearance work on the blocked roads of Angrim valley, aiming to restore connectivity by Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, tourists stranded in Dambuen are being assisted and remain in close contact with the district administration.





The DC has directed all departments concerned to submit detailed reports of the damage and prioritise the restoration of essential services, including drinking water and electricity.

A coordinated response is underway with officials from multiple departments working alongside the administration to bring normalcy back to the valley.

Meanwhile, the authorities have issued an advisory, urging the public to avoid travel in the affected areas until road connectivity is restored.