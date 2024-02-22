MI17 Helicopters introduced in Sikkim to enhance tourism sector

Sikkim, Feb 22: Sikkim's tourism sector is set for a significant boost with the introduction of Russian-made MI17 helicopters for commercial operations, slated to commence from March 6, 2024. These helicopters, known for their robustness and reliability, will offer tourists a unique and exhilarating aerial perspective of the region.

Equipped with a spacious seating capacity of 26 and accompanied by professional air hostesses and stewards, the MI17 helicopters promise a comfortable and safe journey for passengers.

Operating as fully-fledged commercial passenger carriers, these helicopters will cater to the growing demand for convenient and efficient transportation options in Sikkim's tourism circuit.

Furthermore, to ensure seamless operations, the Burtuk Helipad is currently undergoing upgrades and enhancements aimed at optimising its functionality and accommodating the influx of tourists expected to utilise this new mode of transportation.

The introduction of MI17 helicopters marks a significant milestone in Sikkim's efforts to enhance its tourism infrastructure and provide visitors with unforgettable experiences amidst the breathtaking landscapes of the region.