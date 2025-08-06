MHRC dismisses human rights violation charges against former EKH SP

Shillong, Aug 6: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has dismissed the charges of human rights violation made against former East Khasi Hills SP Rituraj Ravi.

The MPHRC, chaired by Justice (retd) T Vaiphei, dismissed the case filed against Ravi and his team in 2024 by one Enlang Sawian.

The case related to a villager, Bindas Syiem, who had staged a hunger strike at the Additional Secretariat parking lot in protest against the dilapidated condition of the Nongpoh-Umden-Sonapur Road.

Sawain alleged that police personnel led by Ravi, attempted to forcibly remove Syiem from her protest site, without the presence of female police officers or an executive magistrate.

He further claimed that the SP appeared to be in an inebriated state and had attempted to take Syiem for medical examination without her consent, violating the established protocols.

However, the former SP denied the allegations, stating that his actions were part of his duty to maintain law and order due to a growing and restive crowd at the unauthorised protest site.

Testimonies supporting Ravi were presented by Inspector Simsang A Sangma, journalist Evanjoplin Dkhar, and lady sub-inspector Joyful Kurbah, which confirmed the presence of female police personnel, and denied any misconduct by Ravi.

The Commission found inconsistencies in the testimonies of the complainant and other witnesses. Moreover, Syiem confirmed during cross-examination that no physical force or indecent language or behaviour was exhibited by Ravi and his team.

Closing the case, the MHRC ruled that no violation of human rights, as defined under Section 2(1)(d) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, was established.