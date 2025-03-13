MHA team holds crucial talks with Kuki-Zo, Meitei groups in Manipur

Imphal, Mar 13: A team from the Ministry of Home Affairs led by its North East Advisor AK Mishra met with both Kuki-Zo and Meitei groups separately in Manipur for the last two days.

The MHA team met Kuki-Zo groups in Churachandpur district on Tuesday, but the impasse over free movement and the blockade of highways in Kuki-Zo areas continued even after it.

The meeting was held at the DC office and was attended by members of different Kuki-Zo groups, including the Kangpokpi-based Committee on Tribal Unity, the Churachandpur-based Kuki Zo Council, and the Pherzawl and Jiribam-based Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee.

The discussions in the meeting were mainly on the recent Kangpokpi issue, free movement, separate administration UT, cessation of hostilities, and various district-specific issues.

Notably, no concrete decisions were taken during the meeting, and it was adjourned for further discussion in the future.

“Our leaders stood firm on our stands, and so were the representatives from MHA. So, no concrete decisions could be taken as a result. The meeting was adjourned for further discussion in the future,” as told to The Assam Tribune.

Meanwhile, the valley-based Federation of Civil Society (FOCS) has remarked that MHA Advisor for North East AK Mishra has informed them that the centre has prepared a roadmap to peace in the ethnic strife state and that the first phase of the roadmap has already been implemented.

FOCS Spokesperson Ngangbam Chamchan Singh told reporters, "the delegation of FOCS met with MHA Advisor and Intelligence Bureau officials at the Old Secretariat (in Imphal) following an invitation during which Mishra informed that the centre has prepared a roadmap to end the ongoing conflict in the state and will be implemented in phases."

According to Ngangbam, the road map includes the surrender of weapons, the reopening of roads, and curbing the activities of armed groups.

It may be mentioned that on February 20, the governor had called for the surrender of all arms. The deadline for the arms surrender was extended to March 6. Then again on March 1, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the movement of all people on all roads of the state without any hindrances. Those are part of the initial phase of the roadmap as per Mishra.

On the other hand, FOCS also presented five points to them, which include the free movement of all people in the state without hindrances.

“We also urged them to allow the rehabilitation of all internally displaced persons to their native places without any fear, initiate steps to stop gun attacks on villagers by armed groups, take steps to make a detailed study on the demography of Manipur, and initiate dialogues,” Ngangbam added.