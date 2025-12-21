MHA reviews Manipur–Myanmar border security; blast injures minors, explosives found

Imphal, Dec 21: The Ministry of Home Affairs has called for the rapid adoption of modern surveillance tools, including drones and advanced sensor systems, to strengthen what it described as a robust and “smart” border management framework.

The push came during a visit by Rajendra Kumar, Secretary (Border Management), to Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Saturday, where he reviewed the security situation and infrastructure along the India–Myanmar border.

A senior official in Imphal said the visit focused on assessing the existing security architecture and ongoing infrastructure projects along the strategically significant frontier.

During the tour, Kumar conducted on-ground inspections of frontline border posts and surveillance installations, interacting with personnel to understand operational challenges and gather feedback aimed at improving field-level effectiveness.

The security review took place less than an hour after an unexploded mortar shell went off in Tengnoupal district, injuring three minor boys.

According to police, the incident occurred at Molnoi, a Kuki tribal-inhabited village near Pallel, when the children were allegedly playing with the old mortar shell.

The injured were identified as Henugao Baite (10), Jamgunsei Baite (8) and Ngamguang Haokip (8).

Police said the minors were immediately rushed to Assam Rifles’ 26 Battalion Hospital for treatment.

One of the children remains in critical condition. Preliminary investigations suggest the unexploded device was a 2-inch mortar shell, possibly left behind during earlier Kuki–Meitei clashes in the area.

Meanwhile, a hand grenade was recovered near the gate of Liberal College at Luwangshangbam under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East district on Saturday.

The Manipur Police Bomb Disposal Squad retrieved the explosive and carried out a controlled detonation at Marjing Mamang Chingol. No organisation has claimed responsibility so far, and the motive remains unclear.

In a separate incident, a para shell bomb was detected during excavation work at the Maibam Chonjon Singh Stone Crusher at Khamaran village under Sekmai Police Station.

The bomb disposal squad later defused and safely detonated the explosive at Tendongyan Maharabi Loukon.

IANS