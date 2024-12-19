MHA reimposes protected area regime in Manipur, Nagaland & Mizoram

Imphal, Dec 19: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reimposed the Protected Area Regime (PAR) in Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland, the Manipur government announced on late Wednesday evening. The decision, taken due to increasing security concerns related to the influx of foreigners from neighboring countries, mandates that foreign nationals wishing to visit these states must obtain Protected Area Permits (PAP) in accordance with the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958.

The late-night statement from the Manipur government clarified that the movement of foreigners will be closely monitored, ensuring strict compliance with the PAP regulations.

Additionally, the government addressed a warning issued by a group claiming to be the Kuki Zo Council, which had advised Chief Minister N Biren Singh against traveling to Senapati district by road via Kangpokpi district for a cultural programme. Upon investigation, authorities found no evidence of such an organisation operating within the state. The government has expressed doubts about the authenticity of the Kuki Zo Council, noting that the alleged headquarters in Lamka does not exist in Manipur.

The statement raised concerns about the possible external origins of such groups and emphasised the need for caution regarding their intentions. The Manipur Police are actively investigating the matter and will file an FIR to determine the true nature and intent of these organizations.

The government further urged the public to disregard statements from unverified or dubious organisations, which it believes are attempting to create unrest. It also appealed to both national and local media outlets not to promote such claims, ensuring that only credible sources are given attention.

The Manipur government reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and harmony in the state, warning that any actions threatening the peace process would not be tolerated. The government urged citizens to remain vigilant and trust only reliable sources of information.