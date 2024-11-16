MHA intervenes as Manipur crisis deepens, Internet suspended in 7 districts, curfew in 4

Guwahati, Nov. 16: Tensions escalated across Imphal Valley on Saturday as hundreds of protesters took to the streets following the discovery of three bodies, suspected to be of missing persons, along the Assam-Manipur border.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) swiftly intervened, directing all security agencies in the state to take necessary steps to restore peace and maintain order, as the situation remains "fragile".

According to national newswire, the MHA condemned the violence, warning that strict action would be taken against anyone engaging in disruptive activities. "The security scenario in Manipur has remained fragile in recent days. Armed miscreants from both communities have been involved in violent clashes, leading to the loss of lives and disruption of public order," the ministry was quoted as saying in the press.

In response to the deteriorating law and order situation, the state home department ordered an internet suspension across seven districts—Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubai, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur. The move was made to prevent the spread of misinformation and false rumours, which have exacerbated tensions.

As a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were imposed in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching districts, and a curfew was enforced from 4:30 PM on November 16.

Earlier in the day, in Silchar, the bodies of ten militants killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam were handed over to villagers who had been camped at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital awaiting the completion of autopsies.

The handover ceremony was marred by clashes between protesting villagers and Assam Police, leading to injuries to several individuals, including four journalists. The bodies were subsequently transported in trucks to Masimpur Military Base in Silchar before being taken back to Manipur.

The unrest highlights the fragile security situation in Manipur, with communities on edge after months of escalating violence and disputes.